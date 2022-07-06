Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th FW commander presents quarterly awards [Image 4 of 7]

    4th FW commander presents quarterly awards

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Col. Lucas Teel, 4th Fighter Wing commander, speaks to an Airman at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 7, 2022. Prior to assuming command of the 4th FW, Teel was the vice commander of the 366th Fighter Wing at Mountain Home AFB, Idaho. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 16:19
    Photo ID: 7263103
    VIRIN: 220607-F-XN600-1143
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Airmen
    awards
    quarterly
    commander
    SJAFB
    4FW

