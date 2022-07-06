Col. Lucas Teel, 4th Fighter Wing commander, speaks to an Airman at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 7, 2022. Prior to assuming command of the 4th FW, Teel was the vice commander of the 366th Fighter Wing at Mountain Home AFB, Idaho. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 16:19
|Photo ID:
|7263103
|VIRIN:
|220607-F-XN600-1143
|Resolution:
|5157x3431
|Size:
|12.22 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 4th FW commander presents quarterly awards [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
