4th FW commander presents quarterly awards

Col. Lucas Teel, 4th Fighter Wing commander (left), and Chief Master Sgt. Eric West, 4th FW command chief, presents an award to Senior Airman Brittny Sohlberg, 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels laboratory technician at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 7, 2022. Sohlberg was named the Airman of the 1st quarter for 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

