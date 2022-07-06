Col. Lucas Teel, 4th Fighter Wing commander (left), and Chief Master Sgt. Eric West, 4th FW command chief, presents an award to the 4th Medical Group pharmacy at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 7, 2022. The pharmacy was named the team of the 1st quarter for 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 16:19 Photo ID: 7263100 VIRIN: 220607-F-XN600-1105 Resolution: 4488x2985 Size: 6.65 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th FW commander presents quarterly awards [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.