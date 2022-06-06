220606-N-QI593-1238 WESTERN MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 6, 2022) Seaman Jose Vargas, from Bonao, Dominican Republic, applies primer to a bulkhead aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), June 6, 2022. Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)
