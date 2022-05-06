220605-N-QI593-1028 IONIAN SEA (June 5, 2022) Lt. William Ritter, from Altus, Oklahoma, assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, rinses the stabilator of an MH- 60R Sea Hawk aboard aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), June 5, 2022. Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

