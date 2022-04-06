220604-N-QI593-1066 IONIAN SEA (June 4, 2022) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Sia Sibley, from Sierra Leone, Africa, plays bingo during a Morale Welfare and Recreation event, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), June 4, 2022. Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

