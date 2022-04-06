Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. [Image 2 of 8]

    IONIAN SEA

    06.04.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 8

    220604-N-QI593-1066 IONIAN SEA (June 4, 2022) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Sia Sibley, from Sierra Leone, Africa, plays bingo during a Morale Welfare and Recreation event, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), June 4, 2022. Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 08:47
    Photo ID: 7262070
    VIRIN: 220604-N-QI593-1066
    Resolution: 6684x4456
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: IONIAN SEA
    Arleigh Burke-class
    Sailor
    USN
    USS Bainbridge (DDG 96)
    Forged by the Sea

