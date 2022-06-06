220606-N-QI593-1020 WESTERN MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 6, 2022) Sailors assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, chock and chain an MH- 60R Sea Hawk aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96). Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 08:48 Photo ID: 7262074 VIRIN: 220606-N-QI593-1020 Resolution: 6184x4061 Size: 2.75 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.