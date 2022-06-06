220606-N-QI593-1001 WESTERN MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 6, 2022) Naval Air Crewman (Tactical Helicopter) 2nd Class Blu Anderson, from New Smyrna, Florida, left, and Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Molly Reiff, from Grayson, Georgia, both assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, install a .50-caliber gun to an MH- 60R Sea Hawk aboardaboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), June 6, 2022. Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

Mediterranean

