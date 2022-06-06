220606-N-QI593-1067 WESTERN MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 6, 2022) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class, from Wichita Falls, Texas, splices line for life saving equipme, June 6, 2022. Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 08:48
|Photo ID:
|7262077
|VIRIN:
|220606-N-QI593-1067
|Resolution:
|4205x6308
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
