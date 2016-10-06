Fort McCoy community members are served a free lunch during the Army Birthday Luncheon and Picnic at Constitution Park on June 10, 2016, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event, coordinated by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, observed the Army’s 241st birthday. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2016 Date Posted: 06.07.2022 17:15 Photo ID: 7259218 VIRIN: 160610-A-OK556-3325 Resolution: 3201x2134 Size: 1.56 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort McCoy plans celebration of Army’s 247th birthday June 14 [Image 8 of 8], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.