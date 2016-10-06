Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy plans celebration of Army’s 247th birthday June 14 [Image 6 of 8]

    Fort McCoy plans celebration of Army’s 247th birthday June 14

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2016

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy community members are served a free lunch during the Army Birthday Luncheon and Picnic at Constitution Park on June 10, 2016, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event, coordinated by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, observed the Army’s 241st birthday. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2016
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 17:15
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Army Birthday

