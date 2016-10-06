Fort McCoy community members are served a free lunch during the Army Birthday Luncheon and Picnic at Constitution Park on June 10, 2016, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event, coordinated by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, observed the Army’s 241st birthday. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2016
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 17:15
|Photo ID:
|7259218
|VIRIN:
|160610-A-OK556-3325
|Resolution:
|3201x2134
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy plans celebration of Army’s 247th birthday June 14 [Image 8 of 8], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort McCoy plans celebration of Army’s 247th birthday June 14
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT