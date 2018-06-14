Post community members take part in a free lunch at McCoy’s Community Center as part of the installation’s observance and celebration of the Army’s 243rd birthday June 14, 2018, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The day also featured free car washes at the car wash managed by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (DFMWR) and a free drive-thru breakfast at McCoy's. All festivities were managed by DFMWR. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

Date Taken: 06.14.2018
Fort McCoy plans celebration of Army's 247th birthday June 14