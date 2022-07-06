Fort McCoy plans celebration of Army’s 247th birthday June 14

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The Army birthday cake is shown June 14, 2019, at McCoy's Community Center as part of...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The Army birthday cake is shown June 14, 2019, at McCoy's Community Center as part of the 2019 Army Birthday Celebration at Fort McCoy, Wis. The celebration had many activities as part of the installationwide observance. The Army turned 244 years old and the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation coordinated the celebration. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Spearheaded by Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR), the installation will hold a celebration June 14 to observe the Army’s 247th birthday.



The day will begin with the Army Birthday 5k Run/2-Mile Walk at Rumpel Fitness Center, said Christie B. Clark, sponsorship and advertising coordinator with Fort McCoy DFMWR.



“Breakfast also will take place at Rumpel Fitness Center from 7:30 to 9 a.m.,” Clark said. “Registration for the run begins at 7 a.m. The first 200 runners will receive a T-shirt.



“Breakfast will include donuts, fruit, water, and juice, and will be served while supplies last,” Clark said.



Then from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Army Birthday Ceremony is at McCoy's Community Center, Clark said.



During the ceremony, the 204th Army Rock Band will be providing music and an official cake cutting ceremony will take place at 11:45 a.m.



“There will be a complimentary lunch buffet while supplies last from noon to 1 p.m.,” Clark said. “DFMWR will have sign-up sheets at the lunch ceremony for a free HyperBowling Hyperactive Game from 4 to 6 p.m. — also at McCoy’s Community Center. Participants will receive a T-shirt while supplies last.”



Clark said DFMWR also will provide complimentary free automatic car washes at the MWR Car Wash from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 14 with codes posted on the Fort McCoy DFMWR Twitter & Instagram pages.



The 2022 celebration will be the largest since 2019. The 2020 and 2021 celebrations were scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“All events are free and open to the entire Fort McCoy community,” Clark said.



History shows the U.S. Army was founded on June 14, 1775, when the Continental Congress authorized enlistment of riflemen to serve the colonies for one year. The June 14 date is when Congress adopted “the American Continental Army” after reaching a consensus position in The Committee of the Whole. The record, according to Army history, indicates only that Congress undertook to raise 10 companies of riflemen, approved an enlistment form for them, and appointed a committee to draft rules and regulations for the government of the Army.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office and the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.)