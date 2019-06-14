Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy plans celebration of Army’s 247th birthday June 14 [Image 1 of 8]

    Fort McCoy plans celebration of Army’s 247th birthday June 14

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2019

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Patric McGuane, director of the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, provides opening remarks June 14, 2019, at McCoy's Community Center as part of the 2019 Army Birthday Celebration at Fort McCoy, Wis. There were many activities that took place as part of the installationwide celebration. The Army turned 244 years old and Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation coordinated the celebration. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2019
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 17:15
    Photo ID: 7259211
    VIRIN: 190614-A-OK556-5366
    Resolution: 5847x3899
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy plans celebration of Army’s 247th birthday June 14 [Image 8 of 8], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort McCoy plans celebration of Army’s 247th birthday June 14
    Fort McCoy plans celebration of Army’s 247th birthday June 14
    Fort McCoy plans celebration of Army’s 247th birthday June 14
    Fort McCoy plans celebration of Army’s 247th birthday June 14
    Fort McCoy plans celebration of Army’s 247th birthday June 14
    Fort McCoy plans celebration of Army’s 247th birthday June 14
    Fort McCoy plans celebration of Army’s 247th birthday June 14
    Fort McCoy plans celebration of Army’s 247th birthday June 14

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort McCoy plans celebration of Army&rsquo;s 247th birthday June 14

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    birthday celebration
    U.S. Army
    Fort McCoy
    Army birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT