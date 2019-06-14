Fort McCoy plans celebration of Army’s 247th birthday June 14

Patric McGuane, director of the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, provides opening remarks June 14, 2019, at McCoy's Community Center as part of the 2019 Army Birthday Celebration at Fort McCoy, Wis. There were many activities that took place as part of the installationwide celebration. The Army turned 244 years old and Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation coordinated the celebration. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

