    Fort McCoy plans celebration of Army’s 247th birthday June 14

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2018

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A cake to celebrate the Army’s 243rd birthday is shown June 14, 2018, at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis., as part of the installation's celebration of the birthday. The day also featured free car washes at the car wash managed by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (DFMWR) and a lunch celebration at McCoy's. All festivities were managed by DFMWR. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    This work, Fort McCoy plans celebration of Army’s 247th birthday June 14 [Image 8 of 8], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Army birthday

