Fort McCoy plans celebration of Army’s 247th birthday June 14

A cake to celebrate the Army’s 243rd birthday is shown June 14, 2018, at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis., as part of the installation's celebration of the birthday. The day also featured free car washes at the car wash managed by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (DFMWR) and a lunch celebration at McCoy's. All festivities were managed by DFMWR. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

