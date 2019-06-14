Fort McCoy community members are served a free lunch June 14, 2019, at McCoy's Community Center as part of the 2019 Army Birthday Celebration at Fort McCoy, Wis. The lunch was one of many activities that took place as part of the installationwide celebration. The Army turned 244 years old and the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation coordinated the celebration. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2019 Date Posted: 06.07.2022 17:15 Photo ID: 7259217 VIRIN: 190614-A-OK556-5159 Resolution: 5221x3481 Size: 1.75 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort McCoy plans celebration of Army’s 247th birthday June 14 [Image 8 of 8], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.