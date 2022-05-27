Misawa Memorial Day Ceremony 2022

U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse J. Friedel (middle), 35th Fighter Wing commander, U.S. Navy Capt. Paul A. Hockran (left), Naval Air Facility Misawa commanding officer, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Takahiro Kubota (right), 3rd Air Wing commander, depart during a Memorial Day ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 27, 2022. This American holiday is observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who lost their lives while serving in the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)
