U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse J. Friedel (middle), 35th Fighter Wing commander, U.S. Navy Capt. Paul A. Hockran (left), Naval Air Facility Misawa commanding officer, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Takahiro Kubota (right), 3rd Air Wing commander, depart during a Memorial Day ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 27, 2022. This American holiday is observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who lost their lives while serving in the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2022 Date Posted: 06.06.2022 01:18 Photo ID: 7254926 VIRIN: 220527-F-MI946-1188 Resolution: 8050x5367 Size: 4.65 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa Memorial Day Ceremony 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.