Misawa Memorial Day Ceremony 2022

U.S. Air Force Airman from the 35th Fighter Wing holds the 35th Fighter Wing guidon in a salute position during a Memorial Day ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 27, 2022. Memorial Day provides an opportunity to remember fallen service members, reflect on their courageous sacrifice and display gratitude for the freedom they gave their lives to defend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

Date Taken: 05.27.2022 Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP