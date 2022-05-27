Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Memorial Day Ceremony 2022 [Image 2 of 6]

    Misawa Memorial Day Ceremony 2022

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.27.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Jonathan Ayers, 35th Fighter Wing chaplain, recites a prayer during a Memorial Day ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 27, 2022. Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Memorial Day Ceremony 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    Honor
    Memorial Day
    35th Fighter Wing
    USAF

