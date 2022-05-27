U.S. Air Force Capt. Jonathan Ayers, 35th Fighter Wing chaplain, recites a prayer during a Memorial Day ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 27, 2022. Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2022 Date Posted: 06.06.2022 01:17 Photo ID: 7254922 VIRIN: 220527-F-MI946-1039 Resolution: 8122x5415 Size: 4.56 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa Memorial Day Ceremony 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.