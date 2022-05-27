Misawa Memorial Day Ceremony 2022

U.S. Navy Capt. Paul A. Hockran, Naval Air Facility Misawa commanding officer, provides remarks during a Memorial Day ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 27, 2022. Memorial Day serves as an opportunity to honor and celebrate the sacrifices of military members who lost their lives in defense of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

