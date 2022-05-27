U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse J. Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, provides closing remarks during a Memorial Day ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 27, 2022. Friedel emphasized the importance of honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice with their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2022 01:18
|Photo ID:
|7254925
|VIRIN:
|220527-F-MI946-1162
|Resolution:
|7468x5334
|Size:
|4.63 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Memorial Day Ceremony 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT