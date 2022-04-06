Alaska National Guard hosts 2022 TAG Match

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Alaska Air National Guard Senior Airman Hunter Demonche, 176th Force Support Squadron, transitions between courses of fire, June 4, 2022, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson during the 2022 The Adjutant General Match. Teams of four service members competed throughout the week in a series of combat pistol and rifle marksmanship tests for a spot on the Governor’s Twenty marksmanship team. (Alaska National Guard photo by Capt. David Bedard)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2022 20:51
|Photo ID:
|7254776
|VIRIN:
|220604-Z-ZY202-1002
|Resolution:
|5628x3752
|Size:
|13.83 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
