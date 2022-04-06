Alaska National Guard hosts 2022 TAG Match

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Alaska Air National Guard Senior Airman Hunter Demonche, 176th Force Support Squadron, reloads between courses of fire, June 4, 2022, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson during the 2022 The Adjutant General Match. Teams of four service members competed throughout the week in a series of combat pistol and rifle marksmanship tests for a spot on the Governor’s Twenty marksmanship team. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by David Bedard)

