Alaska National Guard hosts 2022 TAG Match

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – Alaska Army National Guard Sgt. Jeremy Weller, 207th Engineer Utility Detachment, patches a target, June 1, 2022, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson during Alaska’s 2022 The Adjutant General Match. Teams of four service members competed throughout the week in a series of combat pistol and rifle marksmanship tests for a spot on the Governor’s Twenty marksmanship team. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by David Bedard)

