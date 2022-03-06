Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska National Guard hosts 2022 TAG Match [Image 12 of 23]

    Alaska National Guard hosts 2022 TAG Match

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Capt. David Bedard 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Alaska Air National Guard Capt. Maria Settanni, 176th Force Support Squadron operations officer, rapidly engages targets, June 3, 2022, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson during the 2022 The Adjutant General Match. Teams of four service members competed throughout the week in a series of combat pistol and rifle marksmanship tests for a spot on the Governor’s Twenty marksmanship team. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by David Bedard)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.05.2022 20:50
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska National Guard hosts 2022 TAG Match, by Capt. David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    marksmanship
    Alaska Army National Guard
    TAG Match
    Alaska Air National Guard

