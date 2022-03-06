JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Alaska Air National Guard Senior Airman Bret Jedlicki, 176th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron C-17 Globemaster III crew chief, patches targets for the next course of fire, June 3, 2022, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson during the 2022 The Adjutant General Match. Teams of four service members competed throughout the week in a series of combat pistol and rifle marksmanship tests for a spot on the Governor’s Twenty marksmanship team. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by David Bedard)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2022 20:50
|Photo ID:
|7254770
|VIRIN:
|220603-Z-ZY202-1002
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|17.27 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Alaska National Guard hosts 2022 TAG Match [Image 23 of 23], by Capt. David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
