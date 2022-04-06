JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Alaska Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Anthony Stratton, 176th Wing commander, listens to instructions from range safety June 4, 2022, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson during the 2022 Commander’s Cup. Teams comprising unit commanders and senior enlisted leaders competed in a series of combat pistol and rifle marksmanship tests. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by Capt. David Bedard)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2022 20:51
|Photo ID:
|7254775
|VIRIN:
|220604-Z-ZY202-1006
|Resolution:
|5593x3729
|Size:
|13.7 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Alaska National Guard hosts 2022 TAG Match [Image 23 of 23], by Capt. David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT