JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Alaska Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Anthony Stratton, 176th Wing commander, listens to instructions from range safety June 4, 2022, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson during the 2022 Commander’s Cup. Teams comprising unit commanders and senior enlisted leaders competed in a series of combat pistol and rifle marksmanship tests. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by Capt. David Bedard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2022 Date Posted: 06.05.2022 20:51 Photo ID: 7254775 VIRIN: 220604-Z-ZY202-1006 Resolution: 5593x3729 Size: 13.7 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alaska National Guard hosts 2022 TAG Match [Image 23 of 23], by Capt. David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.