A forklift moves a large sheet of fiber reinforced polymer during a joint airfield damage repair exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 26, 2022. FRP is a large sheet of strong fibers embedded in a resin matrix. When used in conjunction with tamped sand and gravel, it is effective in providing an aircraft landing surface when the airfield has been damaged. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2022 Date Posted: 06.03.2022 00:40 Photo ID: 7251195 VIRIN: 220526-F-PW483-0811 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 19.35 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint ADR training enhances interoperability [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.