Joint ADR training enhances interoperability

A Seabee assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3 shovels debris from a crater during a joint airfield damage repair exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 26, 2022. NMCB-3’s primary mission is to provide engineering and construction support to naval, U.S. joint forces and allied nations, including roads, bridges, bunkers, airfields and logistics bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

