Joint ADR training enhances interoperability

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.26.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron pull a sheet of fiber reinforced polymer over a filled crater during a joint airfield damage repair exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 26, 2022. The exercise consisted of employing agile combat employment techniques, using the minimum amount of equipment and manpower necessary to complete the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

    TAGS

    Civil Engineers
    NMCB-3
    Marine Wing Support Squadron 172
    9th Engineer Support Battalion
    ADR
    18th CES

