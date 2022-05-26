Joint ADR training enhances interoperability

Airmen assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron pull a sheet of fiber reinforced polymer over a filled crater during a joint airfield damage repair exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 26, 2022. The exercise consisted of employing agile combat employment techniques, using the minimum amount of equipment and manpower necessary to complete the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

