Airmen assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron tamp sand during a joint airfield damage repair exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 26, 2022. The 18th CES typically requires more than 70 pieces of equipment and over 40 Airmen to complete regular ADR. This method utilized less than 10 pieces of equipment and approximately 10 personnel, enhancing the unit's mobility and strategic capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2022 Date Posted: 06.03.2022 00:40 Photo ID: 7251192 VIRIN: 220526-F-PW483-0719 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 19.93 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint ADR training enhances interoperability [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.