Joint ADR training enhances interoperability

U.S. Marine Corps Marines clear debris from an area during a joint airfield damage repair exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 26, 2022. The joint training enabled the different units to share best practices, learn new tactics and techniques and synchronize procedures for ADR operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

Date Taken: 05.26.2022