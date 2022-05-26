Joint ADR training enhances interoperability

Airmen assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron tamp sand during a joint airfield damage repair exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 26, 2022. The exercise consisted of employing agile combat employment techniques, using the minimum amount of equipment and manpower necessary to complete the mission at hand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

