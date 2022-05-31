Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Headquarters U.S. Air Force leadership visits Travis AFB [Image 8 of 9]

    Headquarters U.S. Air Force leadership visits Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Charlton Hampton, right, 821 Contingency Response Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of unit training coordinator management, points to a vehicle in discussion with Lt. Gen. Warren Berry, left, Headquarters U.S. Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, during a visit at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 31, 2022. Hampton discussed experiences from their recent deployment with Air Force Headquarter leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 17:10
    Photo ID: 7250772
    VIRIN: 220531-F-YT028-1653
    Resolution: 1800x1201
    Size: 163.13 KB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Headquarters U.S. Air Force leadership visits Travis AFB [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Travis AFB
    USAF
    military photography
    "60AMW/PA
    HQ AF
    Leadership "

