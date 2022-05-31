U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Charlton Hampton, right, 821 Contingency Response Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of unit training coordinator management, points to a vehicle in discussion with Lt. Gen. Warren Berry, left, Headquarters U.S. Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, during a visit at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 31, 2022. Hampton discussed experiences from their recent deployment with Air Force Headquarter leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2022 Date Posted: 06.02.2022 17:10 Photo ID: 7250772 VIRIN: 220531-F-YT028-1653 Resolution: 1800x1201 Size: 163.13 KB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Headquarters U.S. Air Force leadership visits Travis AFB [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.