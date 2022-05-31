Headquarters U.S. Air Force leadership visits Travis AFB

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Chad Wharton, right, 60th Aerial Port Squadron commander, gives Lt. Gen. Warren Berry, Headquarters U.S. Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, a tour of the APS warehouse during a base visit at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 31, 2022. Berry witnessed first-hand the rebuilding plans of the Mechanized Material Handling System that will help expedite the movement of cargo and optimize manning productivity at the West Coast’s largest aerial port. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

