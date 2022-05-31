U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Warren Berry, second left, Headquarters U.S. Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, comments on the small unmanned aircraft systems program during a base visit at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 31, 2022. The sUAS has primarily been used for perimeter security, but has also been utilized for weather assessment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 17:10
|Photo ID:
|7250766
|VIRIN:
|220531-F-YT028-1071
|Resolution:
|1800x1201
|Size:
|147.58 KB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Headquarters U.S. Air Force leadership visits Travis AFB [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
