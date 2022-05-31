Headquarters U.S. Air Force leadership visits Travis AFB

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kristy Leachman, third from left, 821st Contingency Response Squadron wing deputy director of staff, greets Lt. Gen. Warren Berry, right, Headquarters U.S. Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, during a base visit at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 31, 2022. Leachman discussed experiences from their recent deployment with Air Force Headquarter leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

