U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Warren Berry, Headquarters U.S. Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, speaks with members assigned to the 821st Contingency Response Squadron during a visit to Travis Air Force Base, California, May 31, 2022. Berry visited various units and met with Airmen leading the way in innovation and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2022 Date Posted: 06.02.2022 17:10 Photo ID: 7250773 VIRIN: 220531-F-YT028-1666 Resolution: 1800x1201 Size: 126.33 KB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Headquarters U.S. Air Force leadership visits Travis AFB [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.