Headquarters U.S. Air Force leadership visits Travis AFB

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Kayla Simmons, left, 60th Maintenance Squadron fabrication flight commander presents Lt. Gen. Warren Berry, Headquarters U.S. Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, the 60th MXS small unmanned aircraft systems program during a base visit at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 31, 2022. The MXS uses the sUAS capabilities for aircraft inspection, collision avoidance and autonomous navigation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

