U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Geoffrey A. Norman, deputy commanding officer of support of the 1st Infantry Division gives a speech after his promotion ceremony at Poznan, Poland, June 1, 2022. The 1st Infantry Division is among other units assigned to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2022 12:20
|Photo ID:
|7248191
|VIRIN:
|220601-Z-TS965-1120
|Resolution:
|6720x4185
|Size:
|19.87 MB
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st ID Colonel promotes to the rank of Brigadier General [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Gabriel Rivera-Villanueva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
