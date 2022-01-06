1st ID Colonel promotes to the rank of Brigadier General

U.S. Soldiers congratulate newly promoted U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Geoffrey A. Norman, deputy commanding general of support of the 1st Infantry Division during his promotion ceremony at Poznan, Poland, June 1, 2022. The 1st Infantry Division is among other units assigned to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera)

