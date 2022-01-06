1st ID Colonel promotes to the rank of Brigadier General

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III, commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley gives a speech about U.S. Army Col. Geoffrey A. Norman, deputy commanding officer of support of the 1st Infantry Division during his promotion ceremony at Poznan, Poland, June 1, 2022. The 1st Infantry Division is among other units assigned to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera)
