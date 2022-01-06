U.S. Soldiers assigned to V Corps stand at attention during the reading of the orders promoting U.S. Army Col. Geoffrey A. Norman, deputy commanding officer of support of the 1st Infantry Division at Poznan, Poland, June 1, 2022. The 1st Infantry Division is among other units assigned to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2022 Date Posted: 06.01.2022 12:20 Photo ID: 7248178 VIRIN: 220601-Z-TS965-1041 Resolution: 5686x3791 Size: 14.23 MB Location: POZNAN, PL Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st ID Colonel promotes to the rank of Brigadier General [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Gabriel Rivera-Villanueva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.