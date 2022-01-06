Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st ID Colonel promotes to the rank of Brigadier General

    1st ID Colonel promotes to the rank of Brigadier General

    POZNAN, POLAND

    06.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera-Villanueva 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Capt. Daizjah Morris, executive officer to the deputy commanding general of support takes a photo with newly promoted U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Geoffrey A. Norman, deputy commanding general of support after his promotion ceremony at Poznan, Poland, June 1, 2022. The 1st Infantry Division is among other units assigned to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022
    Location: POZNAN, PL 
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

