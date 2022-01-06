1st ID Colonel promotes to the rank of Brigadier General

U.S. Army Capt. Daizjah Morris, executive officer to the deputy commanding general of support takes a photo with newly promoted U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Geoffrey A. Norman, deputy commanding general of support after his promotion ceremony at Poznan, Poland, June 1, 2022. The 1st Infantry Division is among other units assigned to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera)

