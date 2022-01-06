U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher L. Mullinax, command sergeant major of the 1st Infantry Division, presents the brigadier general flag during the promotion of U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Geoffrey A. Norman, deputy commanding general of support of the 1st Infantry Division at Poznan, Poland, June 1, 2022. The 1st Infantry Division is among other units assigned to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2022 Date Posted: 06.01.2022 12:20 Photo ID: 7248182 VIRIN: 220601-Z-TS965-1095 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 20.49 MB Location: POZNAN, PL Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st ID Colonel promotes to the rank of Brigadier General [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Gabriel Rivera-Villanueva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.