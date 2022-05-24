CTNG, Westover Fire Department Conduct BAMBI Bucket Training

A CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 1-169th Aviation Regiment dumps its BAMBI bucket load over a simulated fire, marked by orange cones, during a joint aerial firefighting training event between the Connecticut National Guard and Westover Fire Department at Westover Air Reserve Base, Chicopee Massachusetts May 24, 2022. This was the first time the two agencies have partnered together to train.

