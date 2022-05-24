A CH-47 Chinook and UH-60M Blackhawk, both assigned to the 1-169th Aviation Regiment, scoop water from the Chicopee Reservoir at Chicopee Memorial State Park, Chicopee, Massachusetts May 24, 2022, as part of a joint BAMBI bucket training exercise between the Connecticut National Guard and Westover Fire Department. This was the first time the two agencies partnered together to train in aerial firefighting techniques.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2022 Date Posted: 05.26.2022 10:03 Photo ID: 7239431 VIRIN: 260522-Z-UQ901-016 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 14.17 MB Location: CHICOPEE, MA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CTNG, Westover Fire Department Conduct BAMBI Bucket Training [Image 10 of 10], by Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.