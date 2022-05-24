CTNG, Westover Fire Department Conduct BAMBI Bucket Training

A UH-60M Blackhawk assigned to the 1-169th Aviation Regiment carries a BAMBI bucket filled with water to a simulated fire at a training site of Westover Air Reserve Base, Chicopee, Massachusetts May 24, 2022. This training exercise was the first time the Connecticut National Guard and Westover Fire Department partnered together to conduct aerial firefighting training.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 10:02
|Photo ID:
|7239430
|VIRIN:
|260522-Z-UQ901-015
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.29 MB
|Location:
|CHICOPEE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
