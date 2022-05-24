Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTNG, Westover Fire Department Conduct BAMBI Bucket Training

    CTNG, Westover Fire Department Conduct BAMBI Bucket Training

    CHICOPEE, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Photo by Timothy Koster 

    Connecticut National Guard Public Affairs Office

    A UH-60M Blackhawk assigned to the 1-169th Aviation Regiment carries a BAMBI bucket filled with water to a simulated fire at a training site of Westover Air Reserve Base, Chicopee, Massachusetts May 24, 2022. This training exercise was the first time the Connecticut National Guard and Westover Fire Department partnered together to conduct aerial firefighting training.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 10:02
    Photo ID: 7239430
    VIRIN: 260522-Z-UQ901-015
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.29 MB
    Location: CHICOPEE, MA, US 
