CTNG, Westover Fire Department Conduct BAMBI Bucket Training

A CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 1-169th Aviation Regiment scoops water from the Chicopee Reservoir at Chicopee Memorial State Park, Chicopee, Massachusetts May 24, 2022, as part of a joint BAMBI bucket training exercise between the Connecticut National Guard and Westover Fire Department. This was the first time the two agencies partnered together to train in aerial firefighting techniques.

