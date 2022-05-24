CTNG, Westover Fire Department Conduct BAMBI Bucket Training

A CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 1-169th Aviation Regiment scoops water from the Chicopee Reservoir at Chicopee Memorial State Park, Chicopee, Massachusetts May 24, 2022, as part of a joint BAMBI bucket training exercise between the Connecticut National Guard and Westover Fire Department. This was the first time the two agencies partnered together to train in aerial firefighting techniques.
|05.24.2022
|05.26.2022 10:02
|7239429
|260522-Z-UQ901-014
|2624x3936
|5.97 MB
|CHICOPEE, CT, US
|0
|0
