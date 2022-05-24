Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTNG, Westover Fire Department Conduct BAMBI Bucket Training [Image 7 of 10]

    CTNG, Westover Fire Department Conduct BAMBI Bucket Training

    CHICOPEE, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Photo by Timothy Koster 

    Connecticut National Guard Public Affairs Office

    A CH-47 Chinook and UH-60M Blackhawk, both assigned to the 1-169th Aviation Regiment, scoop water from the Chicopee Reservoir at Chicopee Memorial State Park, Chicopee, Massachusetts May 24, 2022, as part of a joint BAMBI bucket training exercise between the Connecticut National Guard and Westover Fire Department. This was the first time the two agencies partnered together to train in aerial firefighting techniques.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTNG, Westover Fire Department Conduct BAMBI Bucket Training [Image 10 of 10], by Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CH-47 Chinook
    Connecticut National Guard
    Westover Air Reserve Base
    1-169th Aviation Regiment
    Westover Fire Department

