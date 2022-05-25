37 AS celebrates 80th anniversary

Two U.S. Air Force Airmen recover parachute packs after a jump at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 25, 2022. U.S. Army Soldiers, U.S. Air Force Airmen and NATO partners helped celebrate the 80th anniversary of the 37th Airlift Squadron by participating in a jump over the base, which involved several of the squadron’s C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. The celebration consisted of events such as a mass airdrop, a static display including C-130J Super Hercules and a Douglas C-47, and a show of force flight formation with nine C-130Js. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

